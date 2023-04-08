Janhvi Kapoor’s pics from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2 leaves Shikhar Pahariya lovestruck; See his reaction

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses from the current generation. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game and always stuns in every outfit she wears. Well, off late she has been grabbing all the eyeballs for her personal life as it is believed that she has gotten back with her former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Be it their spotting together or Shikhar’s spotting with Janhvi’s family, everything hints only at one thing that they are back together. Well, last night the actress attended the coveted Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards and sizzled on the red carpet. But what is grabbing our attention is Shikhar’s comment on her pictures which she posted on her Instagram handle.

Shikhar Pahariya’s comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of her look last night. In the pictures, she looks nothing less than a diva. In a green crop top with full sleeves and a skirt of the same colour, she looks sizzling hot. The actress left her hair open and looks super stylish in her glam outfit. The moment she shared her pictures, several actors and fans took to the comments section and praised her looks. But the one comment which stole all the limelight had to be Shikhar Pahariya’s who posted several starstruck emojis along with a dead emoji.

Check out the post:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release on 7 April 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

