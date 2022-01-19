Janhvi Kapoor's post COVID-19 getaway with friends was all about chilling in a monokini, good food & fun; PICS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor left fans worried about her when she revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor had contracted COVID 19 in the first week of January 2022. However, after recovering, Janhvi headed for a getaway with her friends to rejuvenate and relax. Now, she has shared glimpses from her getaway with friends and well, each of the photos will make you miss your own buddies. Previously too, Janhvi had shared photos from the fun trip with her close buddies.

Now, on Wednesday, the Roohi actress set the gram on fire by dropping a photo where she's sitting on the edge of the pool after a swim in a black monokini. Soaking in the calm vibes, in other photos, Janhvi is seen relaxing by the pool with her best friend Tanisha Santoshi. We also get a glimpse of a yummy spread of food laid out on the table including all of Janhvi's favourite treats. The Roohi actress is also seen relaxing and enjoying the sunset with her buddies. She summed her trip up on one word,'eudaimonia', which means good spirit.

Have a look:

Previously, Janhvi's friend Orhan had shared a photo from the trip that had gone viral on social media. After returning from her trip, Janhvi has returned to her workout sessions and is often spotted heading for Pilates. Recently, she also was seen visiting brother Arjun Kapoor at his home.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Both films are remakes of South film. Besides this, she also is a part of Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

