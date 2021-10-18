Janhvi Kapoor's rainbow PIC is high on aesthetics & it'll make you sing Shaam Gulabi, Sehar Gulabi

Janhvi Kapoor’s social media game has us quite impressed. Apart from proving her acting chops within a short time in her career, Janhvi also keeps her fans engaged in the virtual world. A glance at her Instagram grid, and you'll know that the young actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Janhvi took to the photo-blogging app and posted a few pictures featuring herself and a Gulaabi sky, and we are nothing but mesmerized!

A few moments back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram space and posted a series of pictures on her IG stories. The first picture, featuring Janhvi, her friend, and a rainbow painted across a pink gulaabi sky, is all things beautiful and serene. In the picture, Janhvi and her friend are seen prancing on a road with a rainbow behind them, as they look behind at the camera and smile. The Gunjan Saxena actress shared a couple of more photos showcasing a scenic evening in a hilly town, and the rainbow sky. A glance at these pictures is enough to drive away all your Monday blues.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

