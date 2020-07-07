  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor's rare throwback PHOTO with her friends prove she always had impeccable fashion sense

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her amazing fashion sense and style statements. Meanwhile, check out one of the rare throwback pictures of the actress.
Janhvi Kapoor's rare throwback PHOTO with her friends prove she always had impeccable fashion senseJanhvi Kapoor's rare throwback PHOTO with her friends prove she always had impeccable fashion sense
Janhvi Kapoor is already enjoying a huge fan following all over the country despite being just one film old. The actress made her debut in 2018 with the movie Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter and won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Well, fans of the stunning beauty did have to wait for almost a year for her to come up with her next projects. However, that was worth the wait and how!

One of Janhvi’s upcoming movies is on the verge of releasing but we will talk about that a little later. As of now, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actress in which she is seen posing for the camera with two of her friends. Janhvi looks chic in a white top teamed up with a pair of black ripped jeans and a blue denim jacket. She also wears a pair of sneakers that perfectly match the outfit.

Check out the throwback picture below:

After having a look at this picture, there is no denying this fact that the actress always had an impeccable fashion sense. As mentioned earlier, one of Janhvi’s upcoming movies, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set for an OTT release. She will then be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. Janhvi is also a part of Dostana 2 that also features Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She has been roped in for the multi-starrer Takht too.

