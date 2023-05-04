Janhvi Kapoor's reaction as dad Boney enjoys a meal in new vacay pics shared by Arjun Kapoor is unmissable

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to Berlin with his ladylove, Malaika Arora. The love birds had a gala time during the vacay and their pictures are proof. After Malaika returned to Mumbai, Arjun spent time with his dad Boney Kapoor. Earlier today, he took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures from his trip. The pictures featured Boney and Malaika. His sister Janhvi Kapoor was seen reacting to the pictures in a hilarious way.

Arjun Kapoor shares a photo dump from his holiday

Arjun shared beautiful pictures of himself and Malaika from their Berlin trip. He even gave a glimpse of his time with his dad in Frankfurt. In one of the pictures, Boney Kapoor is seen enjoying a scrumptious meal on the streets of Frankfurt. Along with the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Randomness April 2023 Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt #photodump #throwback." Have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to dad Boney Kapoor's photo

Reacting to daddy's picture, Janhvi commented, "I thought papa was sticking to his diet." To this, Arjun replied, "he did barring this particular bite !!! Can’t not have a bite of tiramisu…" Malaika wrote, "Pics" followed by red heart emojis.

Recently, Arjun enjoyed Hans Zimmer's live concert with his dad. He shared a video with his fans. The father-son duo even recorded a special message for Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula since they weren't able to attend it. Along with the video, the actor wrote, "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. Ticked this one off from my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu. Next, he will be seen in The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

