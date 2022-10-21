Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani parties with Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal; SEE PICS

The world of Bollywood is undoubtedly developing at a very rapid pace. Today is one such newsy day. For those who are unversed, today, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra is holding a Diwali bash wherein we have spotted several high-profile celebrities and business tycoons in attendance including Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to name a few. Also, actress Taapsee Pannu held a Diwali bash which was no less than a star-studded affair. In the middle of such news developments, we have spotted actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in London and partied hard with popular actor Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Also, we spotted businessperson Vedant Mahajan at the party. Clearly, only time will tell what is brewing amongst these star kids.

Is Janhvi Kapoor not friends with Mahikaa Rampal and Nysa Devgn? Well, only time will tell. See Pictures