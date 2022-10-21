Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani parties with Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal; SEE PICS
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani is partying hard with actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Kapoor and actor Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan.
The world of Bollywood is undoubtedly developing at a very rapid pace. Today is one such newsy day. For those who are unversed, today, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra is holding a Diwali bash wherein we have spotted several high-profile celebrities and business tycoons in attendance including Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to name a few. Also, actress Taapsee Pannu held a Diwali bash which was no less than a star-studded affair.
In the middle of such news developments, we have spotted actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in London and partied hard with popular actor Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn and actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Also, we spotted businessperson Vedant Mahajan at the party. Clearly, only time will tell what is brewing amongst these star kids.
Is Janhvi Kapoor not friends with Mahikaa Rampal and Nysa Devgn? Well, only time will tell.
Manish Malhotra's Party
Today, on the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash wherein several high-profile star kids were in attendance including Khushi Kapoor (daughter of producer Boney Kapoor), Suhana Khan (daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan); Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and relative of actor Anil Kapoor); Ananya Panday (daughter of actor Chunky Panday); Sara Ali Khan (daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan) and Navya Naveli Nanda (granddaughter of popular actor Amitabh Bachchan).
We can clearly say that these star kids are the top newsmakers of the day. Though we do not know much about Orry, one fact is clearly evident, that he is close friends with a number of Bollywood celebrities and has over 199 thousand Instagram followers including popular Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
Also, Mahikaa and Nysa are yet to make their debut in the Bollywood industry. Let’s see how time unfolds and what the future holds for them.
