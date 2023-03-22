Janhvi Kapoor’s selfie game is on point in latest PICS; Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya goes gaga over her

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media, and she never fails to mesmerize her 21.3 million followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures of herself. A few days ago, Janhvi shared some glamorous pictures of herself rocking a black Versace midi dress, leaving her fans swooning over her. Now, she has shared another series of selfies in her latest Instagram post that has left fans gushing over her beauty. Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has also reacted to her breathtaking pictures!

Shikhar Pahariya reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s glam selfies

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a collage of her selfies. All four pictures are stunning selfies of her, and Janhvi is seen flaunting her on-point makeup and hairstyle. She is seen wearing a white tank top, and her hair is styled into soft waves that look oh-so-glamorous! The subtle nude makeup further enhanced her look. “ It was a good day for selfiezzzz,” wrote Janhvi, while sharing the pictures. The pictures have garnered over 1 million likes, and thousands of comments.

Janhvi’s rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya went gaga over her beauty, and he dropped a heart-eyed and a red heart emoji on Janhvi’s post. Her friend Orry commented, “That’s everyday in your life.” Take a look at the pictures below!

How Shikhar Pahariya wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

Janhvi celebrated her 26th birthday on march 6, and on this special occasion, Shikhar shared a picture of their silhouettes. While the picture doesn’t reveal their faces, Shikhar is seen holding Janhvi close as they enjoyed the scenic beauty under the moonlight. Along with the romantic picture, Shikhar wrote, “Happy birthday,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been spotted together on many occasions. A few weeks ago, he was also spotted accompanying Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer romantic drama gets a NEW release date; Find out