Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor subtly rejects her banana with toffee sauce and we can't stop laughing

Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of Khushi Kapoor on her social media and as it turns out, she is not a huge fan of the bananas ad toffee sauce that she gave her. Check it out here.

This lockdown has definitely awakened the creative side of all of us, however, some of us are also trying to pull off some experiments, which don't success always, of course. The Coronavirus lockdown has us all staying indoors, going out for a bare minimum, only when it is necessary. And so, someone who has been constantly garnering our attention is the sister duo of Janvhi Kapoor and . The two have taken this time out to spend it having fun, and have quality time with the family.

Khushi Kapoor was abroad for her studies, however, she returned to India soon after the Coronavirus scare took over. And now that she is home, it is turning out to be a gala time for the Kapoor sisters because they are always doing things together, and more often than not, they keep sharing photos and videos of the same, keeping us entertained and updated. Time and again, Janhvi keeps sharing photos and videos, if not as posts, on her stories, and some of them totally cracks us up.

Today, her Instagram story happens to be one about the bananas and toffee sauce that she put together. She recorded a video of Khushi having it and while she does seem to have a rather disappointing reaction to it, she tries to keep her sister's heart. None the less, eventually, when Janhvi confirms how does she like it, she murmurs something about how these are just bananas in the sauce and so, Janhvi captioned the video, saying, 'Subtle reaction of my banana with toffee sauce.'

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video of Khushi Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Khushi have been spending time doing other things too, and something that did grab our attention was when they took the who is most likely to challenge among other things. The video definitely went viral and it spoke about things like who will marry first, who has a better style, and other things for that matter. Fans showered this video of the duo with loads of love and it continues to be a hit.

Janhvi had also shared this heartfelt message on her social media that spoke about how has the lockdown been and her learning from the same. It was as emotional as ever and she spoke about everything, including her mother , father Boney Kapoor, the luxuries that they have in life, and so many other things. The note sure hit the right chord and did leave us wondering about so many things.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has also been in the news for all these amazing photos she keeps sharing, and well, some of them have our attention, and rightly so. The actress has been trying to keep herself busy just like most of us, and so, she also indulged in some painting. She shared some photos on her social media where she is seen flaunting those canvases of hers and it sure seemed to be as colourful as ever, something we can all use right now in our dull lives.

On the work front, Janhvi sure did have an interesting line up of films ahead, however, things did not quite work out very well with the Coronavirus lockdown, and all the films are now on hold. Her movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was due for a release last month, however, now, it is hanging in the middle of the outbreak that we are stuck with. Among other films, she will also be seen in the comedy thriller, Roohi Afzana, the second installment of 's Dostana with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, and of course, another of Karan's projects, Takht.

The actress had made her debut with the official Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairaat. Dhadak, co-starred Janhvi Kapoor with Ishaan Khatter and it did manage to do decently at the box office. She was also a part of Netflix film Ghost Stories, another of the anthologies after Lust Stories. It turns out to do well, and now, fans have been waiting to see what does the actress has in store with her upcoming projects.

