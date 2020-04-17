Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor turns photographer for her as she poses on Bazaar India's April issue

Janhvi Kapoor has shared one of the most adorable cover photos from a magazine shoot and we are in total awe. Check out the photo right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has all of us staying home and as it turns out, people have been trying creative ways to make sure they can pass this time in peace. Meanwhile, someone who has constantly had our attention while staying home amid the lockdown is actress Janhvi Kapoor. Not only did the actress share an elaborate experience of how has the self-isolation been for her when it all started, but at the same time, she has also been trying to make the most of it, just like all of us.

And today, the actress went on to share a post which has her as the cover girl on Harper's Bazaar India's April 2020 issue. In fact, something that also did have our attention is how the actress has given credits to for the photo. Apart from that, this is indeed one of the finest cover photos because it is cute. She is holding onto her doggo and in fact, she also captioned the photo as 'I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo..' Khushi is happily posing in her fancy night suit and we love this cover photo here.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo right here:

On the work front, Janhvi has multiple films lined up for the time ahead, however, they have all been delayed owing to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actress is supposed to be seen in Gunajn Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht, and Dostana 2. The actress was also supposed to be a part of Mr. Lele, however, the movie has been postponed for now.

