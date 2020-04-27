Janhvi Kapoor's still with Ishaan Khatter from Dhadak will make you want her return to the screen sooner

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Dhadak and well, we have been missing her on screens ever since. Check out this throwback photo from the sets.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their acting debut with Dhadak, the remake of Marathi film Sairat back in July 2018. Ever since, we have been waiting for both of them to make their return to the screens, however, as it turns out, it is going to be longer than one thought. Janhvi had already signed multiple projects almost immediately after her debut while Ishaan took his time to sign anything post his debut film hit the screens.

Well, we came across this throwback photo of the two from the sets of their film Dhadak and if anything, this makes us want to see them return to the screens sooner. Janhvi does have an interesting line up of films ahead and if it wasn't for the lockdown, we would have seen the actress in the much awaited film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl already. However, everything has come to a halt due to the ongoing crisis and so, it has also resulted in a delay in the films scheduled for this time.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo with Ishaan here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has been having a fun time at home trying to get creative and spend a fun time with sister . The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on social media and while their videos have become an instant hit with the fans, fans have been enjoying the constant dose of the actress that social media has been bringing to them. In fact, Janhvi also took the self isolation to pen down a hearty post where she spoke about all things gratitude, her parents, and so many other things.

