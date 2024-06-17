Janhvi Kapoor's team clarifies she's not on X, formerly Twitter, and requests fans to stay alert for fake accounts

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media. She loves to stay connected with her fans through Instagram by sharing her glamorous pictures, videos, and funny reels regularly. The young actress has got close to 25 million followers on Instagram and almost every post by her goes viral instantly.

However, her absence from the microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter has led to some confusion among fans which her team has now decided to clear. Janhvi's team has warned fans about the fake X accounts with blue ticks related to the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor's team's official statement

Janhvi Kapoor's team has made an official announcement that the actress is not on X and hence fans should stop believing fake verified accounts pretending to be her.

The official statement by the actress's spokesperson quoted by Hindustan Times reads, “In the digital world, it’s very easy to create an account in anyone’s name. This is to clarify that Janhvi Kapoor has no official account on Twitter."

“Please refrain from using any information provided by these fake accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the statement further added.

Janhvi's vacation with Boney Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Orry

A fan page of social media star Orry recently shared a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding celebration. It features glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor having fun while being accompanied by dad Boney Kapoor, rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, his brother Veer Pahariya, and actress Manushi Chhillar.

However, the most interesting part of the video is when Orry asks Boney about his fit and it leads to an endearing reaction from him.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ulajh in which she plays a young IFS officer. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, and Meiyang Chang among others.

She will also be seen in the Telugu film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Another biggie titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will have her in the lead alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul among others.

