Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo with Dhadak co star Ishaan Khatter is proof that their chemistry is effortless

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut with the remake of Marathi hit, Sairaat. Both Janhvi and Ishaan have been in the news ever since their debut and while the movie did fairly on the box office, their pairing was quite a hit with the fans. There were constant rumours about duo dating, however, both of them went on to deny any such reports and in fact, during her episode of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi went on to question, what does dating even mean.

None the less, Janhvi and Ishaan have made quite a few appearances together and so, the duo appeared on Maniesh Paul's show, Movie Masti and they definitely had a quite fun time there. This throwback photo was quick to garner our attention. The photo sees Janhvi in her ever so stunning avatar while Ishaan seems to have opted for a casual look. Both of them are busy doing something and well, it sure made for quite the candid click.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's photo here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had an interesting line up of films ahead, including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, and Roohi Afzana. The actress recently spoke about the movies being pushed indefinitely due to the lockdown, and to that, she said how that is not something we should be concerned about right now given how the country has bigger things to worry about.

