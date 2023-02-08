Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer shares a video of her working hard in the gym; Fans react

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular Bollywood star is known as one of the fittest actresses of her generation. The Mili actress often sets social media on fire with her gym pictures and videos that she posts on her Instagram handle. Janhvi, who is a self-confessed foodie, always makes sure that she burns all those extra calories with her intense workout regimen. Interestingly, the young actress is now garnering the attention of her fans and followers with her latest workout video, shared by her trainer Namrata Purohit. Janhvi Kapoor's workout video

In the video which is now going viral on social media, Janhvi Kapoor, who is seen in a sky blue co-ord gym clothes set, is seen working out at the gym. "Fitness is a journey not a destination... @janhvikapoor working hard," wrote Janhvi's trainer Namrata Purohit who shared the video on her official social media handles. The fans and followers of the Mili actress are now going gaga over her intense workout video, and reacted to same in the comments section. "She is a real warrior..," reads a fan's comment. "Fitness goals!," commented another follower. "An inspiration... fitness of 2023," wrote another follower. Watch the video below:

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films The young actress has an exciting line-up of promising projects in the pipeline. Janhvi Kapoor is sharing the screen with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao once again, in the upcoming sports comedy Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is set to hit the theatres in April, this year. The actress will is set to share the screen with popular star Varun Dhawan for the first time in her career, in the upcoming romantic comedy Bawaal. Recently, it was rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor is making her Tamil cinema debut with the upcoming Karthi-starrer. However, her father Boney Kapoor put the rumours to rest, by confirming that she has not signed any such project, yet.

ALSO READ: Fans react to Janhvi Kapoor's fun dance on 'Chicken Wing'; Watch VIDEO