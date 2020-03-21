Janhvi Kapoor's tshirt is as colourful as her paintings in this photo as she stays home due to Coronavirus

Janhvi Kapoor has shared the end result of her paintings during her time spent in isolation due to Coronavirus, and well, it sure looks great. Check it out here.

The Coronavirus does not have to be all about being gloomy and feeling that one is stuck at home. If we come to think of it, we can also make this about indulging in some activities that one has been wanting to do or enjoys but hasn't been able to due to busy schedules. The COVID 19 outbreak requires us to stay at home to stay safe but one can always make it fun and that's what celebrities have been doing in fact, and social media is abuzz with photos from the same.

And well, after sharing just a glimpse of her art, Janhvi has now taken to social media to share a happy picture with all these paintings and her smiling face as she had a productive day creating them. And if you ask us, good or bad, it only matters what one is doing in order to spend this time indoors and yet, not making it look like a burden. This feels right, doesn't it? What do you think you want to spend your time doing? Leave the comments below.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi also shared a boomerang video of enjoying her time with sister and others as coronavirus has everyone back home. On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her next release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, but with the ongoing outbreak, only time will tell if the release will be as per schedule. The actress also has other films lined up for release, including Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

