Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh co-actor Roshan Mathew showers praises on her; says she's 'good energy to work with'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the young Bollywood actresses who is constantly trying to attempt various genres and impress the audience with her acting skills. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming spy thriller Ulajh and her co-star Roshan Mathew has great things to say about her.

Roshan who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film says it was a delightful experience to work with Janhvi.

Roshan Mathew on his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor

During a conversation with India Today, Roshan Mathew opened up about working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh and praised her commitment to getting the best version of the scene. While sharing that he has most scenes with her, he said that she strives to get better with each moment. "She's constantly looking for 'what else can we do' to make this better and make it more powerful, and that's a good energy to work with," he mentioned.

Roshan has also worked with Gulshan Devaiah in the film and he says both of them have developed a strong bond. The actor said that he respects him "a lot". He further added that he has "got a taste of him", and wants to do another project with him.

Roshan Mathew on Ulajh

Ulajh was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5 but was later pushed to August 2. Talking about the same, the actor said that he hopes and believes that the wait will be worth it.

Shedding more details about the film, he said that it's an exciting movie and unlike anything that he has done before. He also praised the director Sudhanshu Saria and producer Junglee Pictures and said it was "very interesting" to work with them. He explained that both of them backed the film to their capacity. "Sudhanshu wanted to do everything in his power to get the best possible performance out of his actors, and Junglee fully wanted to do everything in their power to get the best version of the film out there. It was a great environment to work in," he concluded.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Along with Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Jr. NTR in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1. The film also features Saif Ali Khan. The actress is also working on Sunny Sansakari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a rom-com that will have her in the lead alongside Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

