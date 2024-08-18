Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh co-star Gulshan Devaiah holds 'botched AMA' on Reddit responsible for her social media trolling; 'I don't know if anybody...'

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah worked together on Ulajh. The espionage thriller was released earlier this month. Following the film's release, Gulshan recently sat for a conversation where he expressed disappointment over the nasty social media trolling to which Janhvi is often subjected.

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Gulshan Devaiah talked about actors coming from a film family. According to him, the star kids may enjoy certain privileges because of the vanity they bring, but they don't have it any easier. During the conversation, the host also cited an example of Janhvi Kapoor, who got trolled on Reddit.

Responding to the same, the actor expressed his surprise over the same, wondering about the reason for trolling. He further added, "I know that one botched AMA was there, but apart from that, I feel that it's a bit on the nasty side. I don't know if anybody deserves such nasty trolling."

In addition to this, sharing his thoughts on nepotism in the film industry, the actor mentioned that films are a subjective medium where nothing can be measured. It is only the box-office success that can be measured, but he admitted them to being "flawed" as well and doesn't apply to everybody.

He further elucidated his point by mentioning curiosity amongst the public for them. He recalled working with Ira Khan on the sets of Dahaad. During the shoot, he shared that people didn't recognize her but would come asking about "Aamir Khan's daughter."

The actor mentioned that it is becoming "increasingly difficult" to gaze attention through projects with increasing digital media platforms. However, it is the curiosity factor that keeps everyone hooked on their life. Having said that, the Ulajh actor pointed out that it may also not work out as an advantage.

Advertisement

"Yeah, maybe some of these people get more opportunities, but they also fail. A lot of them fail because audiences are excited by you in the beginning, but then, 2-3 films down the line, we are not so excited. There are so many of them who don't work anymore," he said.

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film was released on Aug 2.

ALSO READ: Jab We Met actress Divya Seth Shah remembers late daughter Mihika in heartbreaking post: ‘I promise to be brave’