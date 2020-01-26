Janhvi Kapoor's workout video gives us major motivation to hit the gym right away; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor's latest video shows the actress's dedication towards her workout and we just can't take our eyes off her.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter was away from the silver screen in the year 2019. But the actress made sure to grab headlines with her gym looks and social media posts. The diva is one of the few actresses who never skip their gym ritual and often is seen hitting Pilates when she is in town. Janhvi has set up a great fashion trend with her gym looks.

Recently, Janhvi was shelling out a major workout motivation for her fans. The actress had shared a boomerang video where we can see her doing Pilates. The actress is donning a sky blue coloured sports bra and black coloured gym shorts. The actress had tied a pony and was dedicatedly sweating it out while working out. The Dhadak actress had shared the video on her Instagram story. Her video shows the actress's dedication towards her workout. Inspite of it being a weekend, Janhvi never misses her workout.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's video here:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. Playing the role of an Air Force pilot, Janhvi got to fly a chopper during the shoot of the film. The film is based on the life of a female air force pilot who flew rescue missions during the Kargil War in 1999. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Takht and Dostana 2 as well.

