Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s pet Panda Kapoor makes his Instagram debut & he's the cutest Kapoor on the site

The Kapoor girls, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are already a sensation. Janhvi has been winning hearts with her performances in movies and her younger sister Khushi may not have made her big Bollywood debut yet but is still enjoying a massive fan following. Both these girls are quite active on social media and often keep sharing their stunning and gorgeous pictures on Instagram. But, today another Kapoor member has made his debut on Instagram and we have to admit that this has to be the cutest Kapoor on Instagram.

Just sometime back Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s furry friend Panda Kapoor made his Instagram debut with some cutest pictures of him. Panda Kapoor’s bio reads, “Cutest Havanese Doggy Everrrrr @khushi05k ‘s son.” Within just almost 30 minutes of his debut, the doggo has around 90 followers already. Panda’s handle has three pictures till now, two of him and the latest one is with his sister Janhvi Kapoor. In this picture, Janhvi is lying down on her bed and holding Panda on her lap. The caption of the picture reads, “Cuddle time”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film based on the Archies comics. Along with Khushi, it is reported that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan too will be making their debut.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor she too has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. Recently, her film Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao was announced and the first look has won hearts.

