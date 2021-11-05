Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor take their love for pink a notch higher as they ooze glam in alluring outfits

Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are extremely tight-knit. The two young women often take to their social media handles and post goofy and gorgeous pictures with each other, thus giving fans a glimpse of their close sibling bond. Today, on November 5th, as Khushi celebrates her 21st birthday, Janhvi could not help but drop a stunning photo with the former on Instagram. Both sisters look stunning in the most beautiful pink dresses, while Janhvi wishes her ‘whole entire life’ Khushi Kapoor a happy birthday.

A few moments back, Janhvi took to the photo-blogging app and posted a rather beautiful picture with sister Khushi Kapoor on Instagram stories. In the photo, both the sisters can be seen slaying the twinning game as they don gorgeous pink dresses. Khushi Kapoor is seen clad in a light pink satin corset gown with noodle straps. Khushi’s hair is styled in light waves while her makeup is minimal. Janhvi, on the other hand, is seen donning a bright pink bodycon dress with spaghetti straps. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail, while she accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings. Light makeup accentuated the look even further.

Sharing the picture on the her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote wished Khushi on her birthday with the sweetest note, She wrote, “Happy birthday to my whole entire life”, followed by a red heart emoji.