Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor take their love for pink a notch higher as they ooze glam in alluring outfits
A few moments back, Janhvi took to the photo-blogging app and posted a rather beautiful picture with sister Khushi Kapoor on Instagram stories. In the photo, both the sisters can be seen slaying the twinning game as they don gorgeous pink dresses. Khushi Kapoor is seen clad in a light pink satin corset gown with noodle straps. Khushi’s hair is styled in light waves while her makeup is minimal. Janhvi, on the other hand, is seen donning a bright pink bodycon dress with spaghetti straps. The actress tied her hair in a high ponytail, while she accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings. Light makeup accentuated the look even further.
Sharing the picture on the her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote wished Khushi on her birthday with the sweetest note, She wrote, “Happy birthday to my whole entire life”, followed by a red heart emoji.
Take a look:
