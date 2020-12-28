  1. Home
Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor gives us a sneak peek of her cool tattoos in a PHOTO from her Sunday shenanigans

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor shared a glimpse of her 'Sunday Funday' in a recent photo on her Instagram handle. The gorgeous star kid stole everyone's attention with her cool tattoos.
Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has been in the headlines over the past few days since she made her personal Instagram account public. Since then, all eyes have been on the star kid and her uploads and well, Khushi seems to be acing the social media game. With her recent upload, Khushi gave all a glimpse of her obsession and well, it has started to make waves with fans. For those aware, we're talking about Khushi's love for body art and tattoos. 

In a recent photo, Khushi can be seen flaunting 2 cool new tattoos and well, we surely could not get enough of them. In the photo she shared from her Sunday shenanigans, apart from her cool style, it was her arm tattoos that grabbed all the attention. In the photo, we can see Khushi taking a photo of herself as she decked up to head out in the city. While she extended her arm to click a selfie, we caught a glimpse of her two tattoos. 

The first one was a flower and the second one seemed to be a quote written in English. Well, the star kid surely loves her body art as she had previously revealed that she has 3 other tattoos which includes one on her bum that says, "Khud ki raah banao." She also has the birth dates of her family members on her body in Roman numerals and her best friend's name. Sharing the photo, Khushi wrote, "Sunday funday." Her sister Anshula was quick to comment on the same. 

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's post:

Well, with this, Khushi surely is loving her social media game and fans are loving her posts. Her photos with Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Nanda and more also have been going viral on social media since she made her account public. 

