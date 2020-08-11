  1. Home
Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt wishes to everyone on the special occasion

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared an Instagram post in which he has wished everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami. Check out his post.
Mumbai
Today marks the special occasion of Janmashtami that is celebrated to observe Lord Krishna’s birthday. Well, this year might not witness a festive atmosphere like that of the previous years owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, there is no doubt about this fact that people will surely celebrate it with their family members and loved ones within the vicinity of their homes. Many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have already wished their fans on the auspicious day that is also termed as Gokulashtami.

Amitabh Bachchan has now taken to his Instagram handle and wished everyone on the special day. The megastar who is frequently active on social media sends out wishes on the occasion of Janmashtami. Apart from that, Big B has also shared a picture of Lord Krishna along with the same. The actor never forgets to wish his fans and loved ones on special occasions and this particular post is proof.

जन्माष्टमी की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । 

Talking about Big B, he along with three other family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks back. Fortunately, every one of them has recovered from the deadly virus now. All of them were being admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for undergoing treatment. Jaya Bachchan, fortunately, tested negative for COVID-19 and so did Shweta Bachchan Nanda and the other members of the Bachchan family.

