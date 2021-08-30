Janmashtami 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Kapoor & others send wishes to fans

Festivals are always a great time for everyone. From common man to Bollywood celebrities everyone seems to enjoy the spirit of festivals in our country. Today is Janmashtami and it is one of the most important festivals that is celebrated in our country. Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the saviour of dharma, Sri Krishna. Janmashtami wishes are floating in from every corner on social media and even our Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media to wish their fans. From Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut to Neetu Kapoor a lot of celebs have sent wishes to fans

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wished all his fans and followers on Janmashtami in Hindi. He posted a picture of young Lord Krishna and wished everyone. ’s mother posted a cute video of young Lord Krishna playing his flute and wished everyone a happy Janmashtami. Arjun Rampal posted a picture of Lord Krishna from Mahabharata and wrote, “Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!” Athiya Shetty too took to her Instagram stories posted a picture of only Lord Krishna’s hands holding a flute and ‘Happy Janmashtami’ written on it.

Take a look:

