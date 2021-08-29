Janmashtami 2021: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam to Taimur; PHOTOS of B town’s celebration before COVID 19 pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just it claimed lakhs of lives, but it also introduced us to a new normal wherein we were cooped in our houses for months. The nation went on for a complete shutdown for months and hand sanitisers and masks have become our permanent companions. This isn’t all. This widespread of the deadly virus also changed the way we celebrated the festivals. While India is a nation known for celebrating different cultures, all the festivals are also celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

Interestingly, the nation is all set to celebrate Janmasthami on August 30. However, given the ongoing pandemic and the spike in COVID 19 cases, the way festivals were celebrated in India has also witnessed a massive change. While Janmashtami aka the Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm before COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation, the situation isn’t the same anymore. So, as Indian gears up to celebrate Janmasthami this year, we take a look back at how our celebs had celebrated the holy festival before the pandemic: