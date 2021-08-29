Janmashtami 2021: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam to Taimur; PHOTOS of B town’s celebration before COVID 19 pandemic
The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives. Not just it claimed lakhs of lives, but it also introduced us to a new normal wherein we were cooped in our houses for months. The nation went on for a complete shutdown for months and hand sanitisers and masks have become our permanent companions. This isn’t all. This widespread of the deadly virus also changed the way we celebrated the festivals. While India is a nation known for celebrating different cultures, all the festivals are also celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.
Interestingly, the nation is all set to celebrate Janmasthami on August 30. However, given the ongoing pandemic and the spike in COVID 19 cases, the way festivals were celebrated in India has also witnessed a massive change. While Janmashtami aka the Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm before COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation, the situation isn’t the same anymore. So, as Indian gears up to celebrate Janmasthami this year, we take a look back at how our celebs had celebrated the holy festival before the pandemic:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty, who is an ardent Lord Krishna devotee, makes sure to celebrate Janmashtami with a lot of zeal. The actress had shared a video of Dahi Handi celebrations at her residence wherein her son Viaan Kundra was seen breaking the matki during the celebration.
Happy Janmashtami to everyone. May the msg of love and happiness spread far and wide today and forever. pic.twitter.com/X856j97FZt
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2018
Bollywood’s King Khan was also spotted at Dahi Handi celebrations before the pandemic. The superstar was seen sitting on his guard’s shoulders as he broke the matki on the occasion of Janmashtami. Besides, in 2018, Shah Rukh had also tweeted pics from Dahi Handi celebrations with his son AbRam at their residence.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor also happens to be a Krishna devotee. And while she celebrates Janmashtami with a lot of fervour, the ace producer had shared an adorable video of her son Ravie and nephew Laksshya from the Janmashtami celebrations.
Raveena Tandon
Last year, Raveena shared a throwback video of Dahi Handi celebration at her residence wherein her daughter Rasha was seen breaking the matki which was full of chocolates. The little starlet looked beautiful in her black top and red lehenga with a golden print.
Taimur Ali Khan
Little Tim was seen celebrating Janmashtami in 2018. The Pataudi prince was seen sitting on a person’s shoulder while his guard held him and they lifted him to touch the Dahi Handi before breaking it.
Aamir Khan
Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist was seen celebrating Janmashtami with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan. In the video, Azad was seen standing on daddy Aamir’s back as he broke the handi at their residence. The father-son duo had a great time celebrating the festival together while Kiran watched them will a big smile.
Neil Nitin Mukesh
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor had treated fans with a throwback picture of himself wherein he was seen dressed as Lord Krishna from his childhood days. Neil looked irresistibly cute in the pic.
Sidharth Malhotra
The Student of The Year actor, who has been the heartthrob of the nation, had made the girls across the nation go weak in the knees with his swag. And while Sidharth continues to win hearts with his charming personality, the actor had shared an adorable picture of himself dressed as little Lord Krishna. He was seen wearing a yellow coloured dhoti and was seen posing with a flute.