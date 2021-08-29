Janmashtami 2021: Sonakshi’s ‘Go Go Govinda’ to Aishwarya’s ‘Mann Mohanaa’; Songs that you can celebrate with

India is a land of festivals and we Indian’s love to celebrate every festival with a lot of pomp and show. Well, any celebration stays incomplete without good songs. Talking about Janmashtami, several Bollywood movies have some best songs dedicated to this festival. From soulful tracks to peppy numbers, Bollywood movies have given us all. We bring to you a list of the top 5 songs that can set your festive mood right.

Go Go Govinda – OMG: Oh My God

Who can forget this Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal movie? It was an eye-opener against superstitions and at the same time made us believe in the fact that there exists a supernatural force. Well, the song Go Go Govinda features who can be seen matching her steps to that of Prabhudeva’s in the peppy number. It is a perfect song to set your ‘Dahi Handi’ mood right.

Maiya Yashoda - Jhoota Hi Sahi

This John Abraham movie might not have won big at the box office but the songs surely still remain close to our hearts. Maiya Yashoda is yet again a peppy number that will force you to wear your dancing shoes and groove on the dance floor.

Mann Mohanaa - Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa and Hrithik Roshan as Akbar were one of the best portrayals of any historic characters on-screen. Everything about this movie hit the right chords. Be it their chemistry or the songs, it still remains fresh in our minds. Mann Mohanaa is a melodious song dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

Radha and Krishna’s love for each other has inspired several Bollywood songs. The AR Rahman composition from Lagaan, in the voice of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, beautifully captures the essence of Radha and Krishna’s relationship.

Woh Kisna Hain – Kisna: The Warrior Poet

As you celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna this Janmashtami, play Vo Kisna Hai from Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani starrer Kisna. The song composed by Ismail Darbar beautifully praises Krishna and Radha.

