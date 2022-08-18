Janmashtami 2022: Salman Khan’s Hello Brother, Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath; Films with Dahi Handi celebration

India is truly a land of festivals. Here every festival is celebrated with the same zeal and excitement. When we talk about movies, our Indian festivals are given importance even on the silver screens. In fact, there are several movies where festivals like Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, etc. enhance the impact of the scene. As we are celebrating Janmashtami today and Dahi Handi tomorrow, let’s take a look at a few movies which had highlighted Dahi Handi in their sequences.

OMG: Oh My God!

This Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer movie made its way straight into the hearts of the people. This film had a very interesting concept and revolved around a common man taking God to the court. The Dahi Handi festival is beautifully shown in this film and the song Go go go Govinda is still one of the most popular Janmashtami songs played everywhere. Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva made a special appearance in a song.

Agneepath

The movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles was a remake of the 1990 movie starring Amitabh Bachchan. In the movie, Hrithik’s character Vijay makes a grand entry during a Dahi Handi sequence where his face is revealed only after he breaks the matki.

Khud-Daar

This film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Sanjeev Kumar and Parveen Babi is a 1982 classic. One of the most popular songs, Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re, played during the Janmashtami celebration, is from this film. In this song, we can see Big B breaking the matki with his friends.

Hello Brother

Can there be a better sight than watching Salman Khan break the matki? Well, Hello Brother starring Salman, Rani Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan featured a song titled, Chandi Ki Daal Par. In this song, we can see Salman Khan breaking the matki, while Rani danced with him.

Vaastav

Mahesh Manjrekar’s cult movie Vaastav starring Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular films of its time. This film too has a song sequence wherein the festival of Dahi Handi is captured in a fantastic way and it shows how festivals are celebrated in the chawls.

