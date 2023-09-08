Janmashtami 2023: Kunal Kemmu performing 'dahi handi' ritual with daughter Inaaya will leave you in awe

In a country like India that houses people from different religions, communities, and beliefs, every day is a celebration. On Thursday, the country celebrated the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami. On this day, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media profiles to wish their fans and followers. Among them were Bollywood celebs Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan who were seen enjoying the festival with great pomp and enthusiasm.

Kunal Kemmu performs 'dahi handi' ritual with daughter Inaaya

Actor Kunal Kemmu is not just an incredible actor, a fitness freak, and a wanderer, but he’s also a family fan. If you look at his Instagram profile, you will find many pictures of him having a gala time with his wife Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Be it India’s Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Eid, or any other festival, the couple is often seen teaching their little one the importance of these days and the customs and rituals associated with them.

Recently, the Kalyug actor educated his daughter about the dahi handi ritual which is organized across the country on the occasion of Janmashtami. In the picture the couple shared online, Kunal was seen enjoying the day with his daughter. The adorable pic shows Inaaya sitting on her father’s shoulders while Kemmu tries breaking an earthen pot filled with dahi. The pot was attached to the balcony of Kemmu’s house while he tried to break the handi using a rolling pin. Sharing the cute picture, the couple wrote, “Happy Janmashtami #dahihandi #happyjanmashtami.”

Take a look at the picture here:

About Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

The long-term couple started dating each other in 2013. After almost a year of being in a relationship, they got engaged in July 2014 in Paris. On their return to India, the couple started planning for their wedding. Kunal and Soha then got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 25 January 2015 in the presence of their close family and friends. A couple of years later, in September 2017, they were blessed with their daughter Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s work front

We last saw Soha in the web series Hush Hush and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. As of now, the actress is filming for her upcoming movie Chhorii 2. Kunal, on the other hand, was last seen on the big screen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos and the web series Pop Kaun?.

