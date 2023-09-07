Janmashtami 2023: Vicky Kaushal is ‘looking forward’ to celebrate Dahi Handi: It’ll take me down my childhood…

On the occasion of Janmashtami, a number of celebs took to their social media to wish their fans. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to celebrating Dahi Handi this year as he promotes his upcoming film The Great Indian Family (TGIF) during the Janmashtami celebrations! Vicky will be participating in one of Mumbai’s biggest Dahi Handi event and will make thousands of people dance to his latest song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja from TGIF which is currently climbing the music charts!

Vicky Kaushal on celebrating Janmashtami 2023

Vicky Kaushal says, “Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. It was all about the spirit, unity, and unbreakable bonds of the people. I always felt that the human pyramid formed to break the 'Handi' is a powerful metaphor for resilience and unity. This festival reflects India's spirit.” He further added that the Janmashtami celebrations will surely take him down memory lane, as he used to go with his family for local Dahi Handi celebrations as a kid.

“I am extremely delighted that this year, I get to be a part of that infectious vibe and celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. This will definitely take me down my childhood memory lane when I used to go with my family for the local Dahi Handi celebration,” said Vicky. He also took to his Instagram account to share some lovely pictures with kids celebrating Dahi Handi, and wished his fans on Janmashtami. He wrote, “Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami!” Check out his post below.

The Great Indian Family, a family entertainer directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release on September 22nd! Vicky plays the local singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in the film. The ensemble cast of TGIF also includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals he shot ‘constantly’ for 3 nights without sleep for Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja