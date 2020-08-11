  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janmashtami: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and others celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with wishes

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2020, Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their happiness and celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. From Kangana Ranaut to Neetu Kapoor, all hailed Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.
3447 reads Mumbai
Janmashtami: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and others celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with wishesJanmashtami: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and others celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with wishes

One of the festivals that is celebrated in India with fervour and joy is the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Every year, during the months of monsoon, Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated all across the country and even Bollywood joins the festivities. Every time a festival is celebrated in Bollywood, stars bring out the best and display the Indian culture in the most amazing way and on Krishna Janmashtami too, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the birthday of Lord Krishna including Kangana Ranuat, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Neetu Kapoor and more. 

Kangana Ranaut took to social media via her team and expressed how she feels about the happy festival. Along with this, her team shared a photo of her. Her team wrote, “They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt?When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance-KR #KrishnaJanmashtami2020”

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of celebrations in the previous year with her family. Along with it, she wished everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. She wrote, “May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage & smiles, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.” Not just this, Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share a Janmashtami clip from her yesteryear films. She wrote, “Happy Janmashtami#jai Krishna.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor’s wish on Janmashtami:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Janmashtami #jai Krishna

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Further, Anupam Kher also wished all his fans on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday and wrote, “आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!! हम सब पर भगवान कृष्ण का आशीर्वाद बना रहे !! Happy Janamasthami !! May Lord Krishna bless us all #JaiShreeKrishna #KrishnaBirthday.” Esha Deol also took to Instagram to wish everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sidharth Malhotra shared a childhood photo dressed as little Kanha and wished fans. 

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol's wish and Esha Deol’s wish:

Every year, several Bollywood celebs take to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of the festival. This year too, many of them including Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Nagma took to social media and celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna. Some share throwback photos of themselves dressed as Lord Krishna during their childhood days, while others may simply send good wishes to fans on the festival.

Also Read|Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan sends heartfelt wishes to everyone on the special occasion

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement