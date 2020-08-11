Janmashtami: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and others celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with wishes

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2020, Bollywood celebs took to social media to express their happiness and celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. From Kangana Ranaut to Neetu Kapoor, all hailed Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

One of the festivals that is celebrated in India with fervour and joy is the birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Every year, during the months of monsoon, Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated all across the country and even Bollywood joins the festivities. Every time a festival is celebrated in Bollywood, stars bring out the best and display the Indian culture in the most amazing way and on Krishna Janmashtami too, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the birthday of Lord Krishna including Kangana Ranuat, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and more.

took to social media via her team and expressed how she feels about the happy festival. Along with this, her team shared a photo of her. Her team wrote, “They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt?When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance-KR #KrishnaJanmashtami2020”

On the other hand, Kundra shared a video of celebrations in the previous year with her family. Along with it, she wished everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. She wrote, “May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage & smiles, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.” Not just this, Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share a Janmashtami clip from her yesteryear films. She wrote, “Happy Janmashtami#jai Krishna.”

They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt?When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet,I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic,every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance-KR #KrishnaJanmashtami2020 pic.twitter.com/mQ8UfkzLyy — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 11, 2020

(2/2) May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage & smiles, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami@TheRajKundra @ShamitaShetty #krishnajanmashtami — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 11, 2020

Further, Anupam Kher also wished all his fans on the occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday and wrote, “आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!! हम सब पर भगवान कृष्ण का आशीर्वाद बना रहे !! Happy Janamasthami !! May Lord Krishna bless us all #JaiShreeKrishna #KrishnaBirthday.” Esha Deol also took to Instagram to wish everyone on the occasion of Janmashtami. shared a childhood photo dressed as little Kanha and wished fans.

Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture pic.twitter.com/6IjKhWsV5D — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 11, 2020

Wishing everyone a very #HappyJanmashtami — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 11, 2020

Every year, several Bollywood celebs take to social media to wish everyone on the occasion of the festival. This year too, many of them including Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Nagma took to social media and celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna. Some share throwback photos of themselves dressed as Lord Krishna during their childhood days, while others may simply send good wishes to fans on the festival.

