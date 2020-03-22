  1. Home
Janta Curfew: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan clap as they thank heroes for their selfless service

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh echoed the sentiments of the nation during Janta Curfew.
The Janta Curfew was a huge success in India as celebrities and citizens came together to cheer for the heroes of Coronavirus in India. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among many others to echo the sentiments of the nation as they shared videos and photos on social media. All of them made it a family affair as they stepped out on to their balconies and thanked all those who are risking their lives for the sake of others.

Akshay while sharing his video with Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala wrote, "5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala." 

Whereas Varun wrote, "#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus." Karan Johar captioned his video, "That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona." Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor also shared their videos on social media. 

Check out their posts below:

