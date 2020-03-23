Janta Curfew: Deepika Padukone to the Bachchan's, photos and videos from Sunday that have our hearts

Pictures and videos from the Janta Curfew on Sunday have been doing the rounds on social media but we decided to sort 6 of them for you because these have our hearts. Check them out.

PM Narendra Modi had announced a Janta Curfew to be observed across the whole of India and while that was definitely a much-needed move given the current scenario due to the Coronavirus outbreak, he also urged everyone to clap their hands and bang utensils in order to pay their respects to everyone who has played a crucial part in such tough times. The 5-minute clap at 5 in the evening was to give all the doctors, researchers, policemen, and every single person for enabling our safety.

Yesterday, was quite the sight to behold as everyone saw people come out at 5 pm and pay their respects. Photos and videos from everywhere have been doing the rounds on social media and while some did go on to make this the exact opposite of what it is supposed to be, our celebrities did go by setting the right kind of example that one must. Right from to , Kartik Aaryan to the Bachchan family, everyone did come out to support PM Modi's decision of the Janta Curfew.

Check out the photos and videos from Deepika Padukone, Jonas, and others:

Even ahead of the curfew, when PM Narendra Modi first made the announcement regarding this decision, he found support from all the celebrities and so, they all shared photos where they urged their fans to do what has been asked. Apart from that, celebrities have also been sharing photos and videos where we can seem them urging the fans to stay home and stay safe from the COVID 19.

