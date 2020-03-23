Janta Curfew leaves Ayushmann Khurrana speechless and he has written a poem about it; Watch

On Sunday, the entire country was observing Janta Curfew, Ayushmann Khurrana also took to social media to share his views on the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to have a beautiful way with words. The talented actor often shares his shayari's on social media and fans as well as Bollywood celebrities and his co-stars seem to be huge fans of the same. On Sunday, the entire country was observing the Janta Curfew, Ayushmann took to social media to share his views on the same. The 'Andhadhun' actor called the event of Indians appreciating Coronavirus heroes by clapping 'pretty historic' and also had a beautiful shayari which he shared with his fans.

The Shayari was titled, "Aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hai, aaj koi kavita uplabdh nahi hai." (I do not have words today, neither do I have a poem). He also reminded how we're all in this together. "It was a great example of human spirit and bonding. We are all together in this." Ayushmann then goes on to speak about how clear the sky is, birds and animals are at peace and how the pollution is shockingly low.

Ayushmann's poetry is not just relatable but it will definitely get a smile on your face. Check it out below:

Ayushmann has also been spending time with his family in Mumbai. He was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which made decent money at the box office. The film did not bear the brunt of the partial shutdown in the state as it released in February.

