Janta Curfew: PM Modi appreciates folk singer Malini Awasthi for her Coronavirus themed song; Watch Video

Amid Janta Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and bring everyone's attention to two folk singers. Malini Awasthi and Pritam Bharatwan have worked on songs around the theme of Coronavirus.

Narendra Modi is spending Janta Curfew day on Twitter, sharing photos and listening to music made by different artists. The Prime Minister announced that the country would go under complete lockdown in an attempt to break the chain of the Coronavirus spread. People have been asked to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm, at least, today. Although there are no activities on the road, PM is keeping everyone busy on Twitter. He has been sharing videos and photos from different cities to showcase the impact of the curfew.

Amid this, Modi came across a music video made by folk singer Malini Awasthi. For the unversed, Malini is a folk singer who has sung songs in various languages, including Awadhi, Bendelkhandi and Bhojpuri. To the Hindi audience, she is best known for the rendition of Sunder Susheel in the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

The singer penned a song themed around Coronavirus. His tweeted in Hindi, “Janta curfew ko lekar har koi apni tarah se yogdaan dene mein joota hai. Lok gaayika Malini Awasthi ji apne andaaz mein logon ko prerit kar rahin hain (Everyone is doing whatever they can to make a success of Janta curfew. Folk singer Malini Awasthi is inspiring people in her own unique way)."

"Hawayon pe baitha pehra, asar dekho kitna hai gehra. Pooche hai har koi dekho, khatra badaa hai pehchano. Darna nahin muskuraana hai, mil kar isse abb haraana hai. Aakhir kya hai tu nigoda, are aaya hai kyun tu corona," are the lyrics to Malini's song.

Check out the video below:

PM Modi also recognised another folk singer, Pritam Bharatwan. The musician penned a song on social distancing. Check out the tweet below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Janta Curfew: Twitter pulls down Rajinikanth's video for spreading misinformation about Coronavirus spread

Credits :Twitter

Read More