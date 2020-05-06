Janvhi Kapoor looks adorable in two plaits as she holds on to her aunt in THIS throwback childhood picture

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, is looking cute in this childhood picture and it is unmissable.

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a star be it on the silver screen or on social media. Ever since she made her debut with 2018 release Dhadak, the young starlet has been the apple of everyone’s eyes. After all, she reminds of her late mother in every sense be it acting prowess, onscreen aura, panache and stunning looks. Besides, Janvhi has also been a social media star who never fails to break the internet with her stunning pictures and needless to say, the fans are in awe of her beauty.

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor is adhering to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and is busy spending her quarantine break with her family. She has been sharing adorable pictures of her quarantine moments on Instagram and each of her social media posts is a thing among her fans. And while the fans love watching her pictures, we have got our hands on an unseen picture from Janhvi’s childhood album and it is too adorable to miss. In the picture, the Dhadak actress was seen posing with her maternal aunt Srilatha. Janhvi was seen wearing a pink t-shirt with grey stripes and denim gallus. Besides, her two plaits were adding on to the cuteness of the picture.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen childhood picture:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Roohi Afza and Takht.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×