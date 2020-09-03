  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jaqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautum complete the cast of 'Bhoot Police'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.
1970 reads Mumbai
Jaqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautum complete the cast of 'Bhoot Police'Jaqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautum complete the cast of 'Bhoot Police'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The horror-comedy will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

"I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script," said the director.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Kripalani said: "The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film."

The team has started the groundwork for the film, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

"We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot on a set in Mumbai," said Taurani.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor set to spook you as they come together for a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement