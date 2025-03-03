Jarnail The Warrior on OTT: When and where to watch latest Punjabi drama ft Sardar Sohi, Dilnoor Kaur and Vikram Garry Dhariwal

With the advent of multiple streaming platforms, it has become convenient for the audience to consume all kinds of content across languages. The Punjabi film industry is also coming up with movies and shows that have been keeping cinephiles entertained. Next up in line is the crime-drama film, Jarnail: The Warrior, which is all set to release on March 4, 2025, on an online platform. Read on!

When and where to watch Jarnail: The Warrior

Jarnail: The Warrior is an upcoming movie that will be making its debut on Chaupal app on March 4, 2025. The Punjabi crime-drama film is touted as one of the mass entertainers which will take the audience on a thrilling ride. Packed with lots of drama, suspense, and nail-biting drama, it’s sure to keep the audience engaged till the last frame.

Plot of Jarnail: The Warrior

Karan Lorry’s upcoming project, Jarnail: The Warrior tells the tale of the courageous people of Punjab who stood relentlessly in the face of injustice to seek justice and punish a cruel perpetrator. The movie showcases the brain-numbing incident that alters the life of a young girl. Soon after, her family seeks help from the police and the judiciary to put the accused behind bars.

As the cops investigate the matter, closely looking for clues leading them to all the people involved in crime, they get entangled in a web of lies, hidden truths, and unearth fraudulent activities. While the agencies leave no stone unturned to unmask the criminals, justice is yet to see the light of the day. Now the question arises, will they be able to beat the perpetrators in their game or the criminals will continue to live freely in society while the victim and her family suffer?

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Jarnail: The Warrior

Filmmaker Karan Lorry is helming this gripping crime-drama, which is co-written by Amarjit Kaur Ghuman and Gaurav Sehgal. Fans are excited to see actors like Sardar Sohi, Dilnoor Kaur, Vikram Chouhan, Rajeinder Kaur Reet, Garry Dhariwal, and Gonni Saggu playing key roles in the upcoming Punjabi movie.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!