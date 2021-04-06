Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate recreate a fun acapella cover of AR Rahman's Rangeela title track; WATCH

Two of the viral sensations, Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate came together recently to share their own take on the Rangeela title track. Their video was retweeted by AR Rahman himself and is being loved by fans.

When two of the sensations from the music world and social media world come together, magic is what happens and that can be said about the collaboration between Singer-composer Jasleen Royal and viral star Yashraj Mukhate. The two recently came together to recreate one of the classic and fun tracks, Rangeela, by Oscar-Winning composer AR Rahman. Jasleen, who has managed to make a special place in people's hearts with her distinct taste for music, joined Yashraj and managed to create a fun acapella cover of AR Rahman's Rangeela.

Sharing the track on social media, Jasleen wrote, "Here's something fun that I recorded with @yashrajmukhate Had fun doing this and hope you'll love it! Music that just doesn't get old @arrahman @urmilamatondkarofficial #Music #Fun #MondayVibes #Reels #Reelsinstagram." The video features Jasleen and Yashraj jamming together on the fun song in their own amazing version of the song that originally featured Urmila Matondkar. In the video posted by Jasleen on her Instagram account, Jasleen is seen singing the song, whereas Yashraj is seen giving beats to the song.

Overall the video featuring the nation's two sweethearts has a fun vibe to watch. People are loving this fun collaboration between the two creators, also the video was acknowledged and retweeted by A. R Rahman. Not just this, stars like Radhika Madan, Prajakta Koli, Sanya Malhotra, Maanvi Gagroo and more loved the fun acapella version crooned by Jasleen and Yashraj. The video is already going viral on social media and fans are looking forward to more collaborations between the two sensations.

