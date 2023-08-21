Jasleen Royal's Heeriye takes top position on India's Spotify, 40th position globally overtaking chart-toppers

In today's generation, Jasleen Royal stands out as one of the most renowned singers and songwriters. Her latest single, titled Heeriye, has taken the music industry by storm, securing the No.1 position on Spotify's music charts in India. Music lovers around the world have also embraced Heeriye with open arms, making it the 40th most-heard song on the platform worldwide. The track’s popularity continues to grow as it captivates the hearts of millions.

Jasleen Royal’s Heeriye becomes a global chartbuster

Heeriye is a song that transcends boundaries, seamlessly blending heartwarming lyrics with enchanting melodies. Its appeal has made it soar past other chart-toppers, and songs that had been dominating the charts earlier.

Heeriye marks the second time she has placed Indian music on the world map, following her earlier accomplishment with Ranjha making it to the Billboard. Adding to her already extensive list of chart-topping hits, including tracks like Love You Zindagi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Nachne De Saare, Din Shagna Da, and Sang Rahiyo, Jasleen Royal showcases her talent for crafting captivating and emotionally resonant songs.

Jasleen Royal on her songs being used at celebrity weddings

Jasleen's songs have been embraced at the weddings of prominent Bollywood figures, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as well as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer shared her thoughts, stating, "It feels like a big achievement as a songwriter that your song has more meaning to the people you worked with apart from the films. It's not just a film song for them but becomes an emotion in real life."

She continued, "When Virat and Anushka got married 'Din Shagna Da' was played and when Sid-Kiara got married 'Ranjha' was used. It's obviously a very special feeling. You feel happy being a part of someone's special day. It's a big moment for the couple and if they choose the songs it's always a good feeling."

Jasleen has lent her voice to songs in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, and English languages. Her talent has earned her numerous awards and nominations. Her recent track Heeriye, released on July 25, is another remarkable addition to her achievements. The music video features actor Dulquer Salmaan and beautifully portrays the romantic chemistry between him and Jasleen.

