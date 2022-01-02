Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni give each other ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ as they return after NY celebrations; PICS

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the cutest couples in the Television industry. These two often make fans go gaga over their lovey-dovey posts for each other. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and often indulge in PDA be it on social media or in reality. Jasmin and Aly were spotted at the airport today as they arrived in the city after celebrating the new year together and even today they were clicked hugging each other at the airport.

In the pictures, we can see Aly Goni wearing a sky blue coloured hoodie that he paired with blue coloured denim. He also wore black sunglasses and completed his look with white sports shoes. Jasmin Bhasin on the other hand wore a white sweater top that she paired with black ankle-length pants. Jasmin left her hair open and wore black sunglasses and completed her look with white sports shoes. Both of them were all smiles as they posed for the paps and even gave each other ‘jaadu ki jhappi’.

Take a look:

Talking about their relationship, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had been friends for a long time, but they confessed their love for one another when they entered Bigg Boss 14 house. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, their relationship is going strong. They often go on mini-vacations and love to share mushy posts on social media.

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin was in the headlines for fulfilling her dream of buying a house. Reportedly, last month she bought a new house in Mumbai.

