Jassie Gill shoots his next track ‘Ehna Chauni Aa’ on phone amid lockdown; Calls it a different experience

Jassie Gill, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, released his new single Ehna Chauni Aa which was shot on a phone.

The ongoing lockdown against coronavirus, which was imposed until April 14, has now been extended till May 3, 2020. This means that we are will be holed up for a little longer in our respective houses. Indeed, each one of us has been looking for a source of entertainment to kill time during the quarantine. Amid this, Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has come with a special surprise for his fans as he unveiled his new track Ehna Chauni Aa which happens to be a romantic single and also features Sara Gurpal.

The renowned singer made this announcement on his social media account as he shared a teaser of the song. Interestingly, Ehna Chauni Aa has been shot on a phone. Talking about the same, Jassie said that it is his attempt to entertain the fans in these ongoing difficult times. Calling it a different experience to shoot his first song on phone, Jassie asserted that he is hopeful fans will love the song which was shot in just six hours and is all about love.

“This song just like every other song of mine is pure melody and is all about love It was a different experience having shot the whole video on a phone and we sure the fans will love it. He also urges people to stay home stay safe and take the required precautionary measures that one needs to,” Jassie was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jassie Gill was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga early this year. wherein he was seen sharing the screen space with .

