Jatin Pandit says it's not good on Kumar Sanu's part to keep saying Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ is his song

Tujhe Dekha Toh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most cherished romantic songs of Bollywood. While Kumar Sanu lent his melodious vocals to the song picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the iconic music director duo Jatin Lalit composed it and Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics.

Now Jatin Pandit has opened up about not getting enough credit for the song from the singer.

Jatin Pandit on not getting deserving acknowledgment for Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jatin Pandit of Jatin-Lalit duo said that Kumar Sanu didn't acknowledge Anand Bakshi and the music composer duo's contribution to the song. He said that the singer keeps on saying that it's his song but in reality, the song belongs to the one who created it.

He said that the due credit should be given to the lyricist who wrote the song and the music composers who decide which singer would be most suitable for it. The composer added that his recent song from Panchayat Season 3 became a hit and he always shares credit with the singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Jatin Pandit on Kumar Sanu's problems with YRF

Jatin Pandit said that Tujhe Dekha Toh is Kumar Sanu's life's best song and it's not good on his part to not give the credit where it's due. He also mentioned that an album like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is created once in a lifetime.

Advertisement

Jatin said that it was Kumar Sanu's last song with Yash Chopra's banner YRF. Without getting into details, he said that something happened that was not good and made Chopra decide to never give another chance to Kumar Sanu. However, he added that all is well between him and Sanu.

Interestingly, Kumar Sanu sang the YRF film Dum Laga Ke Haisha's song Dard Karara back in 2015. However, it happened 3 years after Yash Chopra passed away in 2012.

Jatin-Lalit's work front

Jatin-Lalit duo is known for giving music to some of the biggest Bollywood films like Khiladi, DDLJ, Yes Boss, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sarfarosh, Mohabbatein, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa and more.

The duo is currently in the news for composing music for TVF's Panchayat season 3.

ALSO READ: 10 Chak De India dialogues that will leave you inspired in your testing times