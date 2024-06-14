Jatt and Juliet 3: Did you notice Diljit Dosanjh’s comical tribute to Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar?

After the huge success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3. The comedy film which features him in the lead alongside Neeru Bajwa is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

The trailer was released recently and promises a film packed with comedy and the crackling chemistry of Diljit & Neeru. But what we couldn't avoid noticing was a reference to Imtiaz Ali-directed 2011 cult film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Rockstar reference in Jatt & Juliet 3

A scene in the trailer of Jatt & Juliet 3 shows Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa's characters, Fateh & Pooja having a debate over gender equality and household role distribution. Pooja tells Fateh that she earns equal to him and hence she won't be taking the responsibility of kitchen. This is when he jokingly replies, "tu saada haq aithey rakh wali naari hain" (You are a girl who talks about rights).

Now isn't that a clear reference to the popular song Sada Haq Aithey Rakh from Rockstar? The song became a rage when the film was released back in 2011 and the line Sada Haq Aithey Rakh became a catchphrase for so many people. It's interesting to see Diljit using it in his upcoming film especially because it's releasing just after his film Amar Singh Chamkila which was also directed by Imtiaz.

Notably, while promoting ASC, Diljit had confessed that he loved Rockstar when it was released and it had a deep impact on his mind.

More about Jatt & Juliet 3

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Jatt & Juliet 3 is the third installment of one of the most popular Punjabi comedy franchises, Jatt & Juliet. The first part was released in 2012 and a sequel to it hit the cinemas in 2013. Now, the latest part is releasing 11 years later.

Anurag Singh was the director of the first two parts and this time Jagdeep has worn the director's hat. Diljit and Neeru's chemistry has been one of the biggest highlights of the franchise and this time too they promise to take fans on an entertaining journey.

