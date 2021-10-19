Javed Akhtar on Bollywood being a target: ‘When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down’

Amid Aryan Khan’s arrest row, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reportedly expressed his candid viewpoint on Bollywood being an easy target. According to Akhtar, being ‘high profile’ comes with a price. The lyricist also believes when someone’s famous people love to pull them down and ‘throw muck at them’.

As reported by NDTV, Akhtar while speaking at a book launch, when asked about the Bollywood industry being constantly targeted with raids. He said, "This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you're a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?" This statement by Javed Akhtar comes at a time when popular star Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been booked in connection with an alleged drug case.

However, when asked to share his opinion about the ongoing case, Akhtar politely refrained from giving any comments. But he sure shed light on important news being masked by sensationalism. As per him, there were other other drug busts that were of higher importance, but he did not happen to see these cases make headlines in the past.

Akhtar shared, "You find cocaine worth ₹ one billion dollar at a port, somewhere else there were 1,200 people where ganja and a total sum of ₹ 1 lakh 30 thousand is found, according to media reports. Now this has become a big national news but I haven't seen any headline on the billion dollar cocaine.”

Speaking of Aryan Khan’s case, he was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. In the recent development, Mumbai Court stationed the order on the star-kid’s bail plea. He is sent to Arthur Road Jail until October 20.

