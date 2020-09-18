Javed Akhtar claims drugs are malice of society, not just Bollywood: Says 'Inheritance confused with nepotism'

Veteran Lyricist Javed Akhtar has been spending time at home with family amid the ongoing pandemic. In a recent interview, he opened up the drug allegations against Bollywood and nepotism.

Over the past few months, the nepotism debate kicked off all over again in Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Several people accused many big names in Bollywood for nepotism and called them out. Now, recently, several allegations related to drug abuse have been levelled against the film industry people. Amid this, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke up about the recent allegations of drug abuse on Bollywood and nepotism.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Javed Akhtar spoke about the current allegations of drug abuse against Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He claimed that drugs are current malice of the society and not just of the film industry. He said that he has heard about it but not seen any drug with his own eyes. He claimed that young people may be more susceptible to using drugs and that it is not in Bollywood alone, but a malice of the society currently. "I have heard the young people tend to use drugs, but that is not just in the film industry, it is the current malice of society. That should be looked into. And I don’t know what is illegal and what is legal," said Akhtar to the newspaper.

Further, on the topic of nepotism, the senior lyricist added that people tend to confuse inheritance with nepotism. He claimed that in the film industry, nepotism is not possible since people who watch films after buying a ticket are the ones who vote for it and that is not possible to be rigged. He said, "Inheritance cannot be called nepotism. May be somebody born in a film family has a foot in the door, but that’s about all."

Inheritance cannot be called nepotism. Javed Akhtar

Recently, Javed Akhtar was awarded the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award and several celebs in Bollywood congratulated him on his achievement. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the lyricist is spending time at home and often tweets on social media about the current issues. He had even shared a photo last month of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar celebrating Rakhi.

Also Read|Javed Akhtar on Kangana Ranaut’s insider outsider debate: Her existence is proof that talent never goes wasted

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×