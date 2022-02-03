Javed Akhtar CONFIRMS Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's marriage on Feb 21, opens up on details

Gear up for another Bollywood wedding! The last six months have been a delight for all the Bollywood lovers, with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and many more tying the knot. Now it is Farhan and Shibani’s turn! Pinkvilla was the first to report that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage on February 21. The couple filed the application in early January, and the registration is expected to take place at either of their Bandra residences on the big day.

Recently, even Farhan’s father, the renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, in a chat with Bombay Times confirmed the big news. When asked about his son’s wedding, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” He also added that due to the pandemic situation, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people,” he said. He emphasized that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet. Moreover, Javed is quite fond of Shibani. When asked about her, he expressed, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much.” He also emphasized that the most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.

Coming to the wedding plans, Pinkvilla also reported that in a day or two after the court marriage, Farhan and Shibani will be celebrating their union with family and close friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon. “Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informs a source in the know.

