Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Lyricist alleges various petitions filed by Kangana Ranaut is a delay tactic

A new development has been brought to light in the ongoing defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut. Actor Javed Akhtar while issuing a response to Kangana Ranaut’s petitions alleged that obeying the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be constructed as ‘threats’. Moreover, the lyricist alleged that filing various petitions is Kangana Ranaut’s delay tactics in the ongoing defamation suit filed against her.

For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut is reportedly seeking transfer of the Defamation suit to another court. As per India Today, Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut’s legal representative stated that the CMM’s order is "grossly erroneous as it has failed to consider the fact that the Magistrate has exercised its discretion arbitrarily and without application of trained judicial mind; which has resulted in the failure of justice."

Advocate Jay K Bharadwaj, lyricist Javed Akhtar’s legal representative in his reply said,"Covid protocols being in force, which allowed Ranaut to absent herself, 6 exemption applications have been allowed to date. In all, Ranaut has not been present on 11 dates when the matter was listed. Needless to mention that the attendance of Ranaut was only required for the sole purpose of recording of the plea, ie, framing of charge under Section 251 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He added, "It is grossly incorrect to even state that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri has been directing Ranaut to remain present on each and every date of hearing. The delay tactics adopted by her on various dates, in spite of the fact that the summoning in the matter was done on February 1, 2021, the plea of Ranaut could not be recorded to date owing to the willful and deliberate absence of her. The compliance of mandatory provisions of CrPC cannot be construed as 'threats' or bias', as envisaged and conceived by Ranaut.” While Kangana’s advocate argued his case today, Javed’s legal representative will issue his reply on December 29.

