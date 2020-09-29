Javed Akhtar explains tweet on Karan Johar & farmers, why he doesn't think Bollywood actors are drug addicts

Javed Akhtar in his extensive interview also pointed out how national news channels are running tabloid gossip and carrying out the work magazines used to do back in the day.

Javed Akhtar's tweets often make headlines and the most recent one was his tweet on and the controversial farm bills which have seen protests across the country. The veteran lyricist had tweeted, "If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels."

In a recent interview with Mojo Story's Barkha Dutt, Javed Akhtar explained his tweet. He also pointed out how national news channels are running tabloid gossip and carrying out the work magazines used to do in the 80s and 90s.

Elaborating his thoughts on the tweet, Javed Akhtar said, "Am not an expert on agriculture or economy.. certain channels can educate people like me who don't understand these things but they did not hold up their responsibility. There should be debates and points of view from both school of thoughts and that is how you will educate a common man like me. This is the responsibility of the media. Instead, they have abdicated it."

Adding, "Start an entertainment channel.. don't pretend you're a news channel. But if you are saying that you are a news channel and are concerned about national problems then show these (farmer) issues."

The lyricist also called out the attack on the Hindi film industry and categorically stated that why he doesn't think actresses like , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are drug addicts.

The lyricist said, "I have never used any drug in my life. Although I was not a very disciplined young man and I used to drink a lot. I don't believe in those reports but look at their health, their physique, their physical fitness. These boys and girls, unlike the star of yesteryear who were not obsessed by their physical fitness, which this generation is. In fact, they spend two to three hours in the gym. Do they look like drug addicts? They are extremely professional and responsible people. Today, the film industry is much more disciplined and responsible than it ever was."

He also added that drugs entered the picture much later but a decision to humiliate the film industry was taken before. "Because of this you cannot attack the entire film industry which is internationally recognised," Javed Akhtar remarked.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide

Share your comment ×