Javed Akhtar files an affidavit in Bombay HC; Claims Kangana Ranaut's sole intent is to delay the proceedings

and Javed Akhtar's legal battle is going on for a long time now. It all began after Kangana Ranaut spoke about Akhtar during a television interview that he thought was defamatory. Farhan Akhtar's father had filed a defamation suit against the actress, and the Magistrate had issued notice to Ranaut in February 2021 asking her to appear before the Court. The actress did not do so. Now the latest update is that Javed has filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court saying that the petition filed by the Panga actress is with the sole intention of delaying the defamation proceedings before the Magistrate Court Andheri filed against her.

According to report in India Today, the affidavit filed by Javed Akhtar states that the contentions of Kangana are completely baseless and unfounded. It further states, "Present Petition is filed with the sole intent to delay the proceedings without there being any basis whatsoever. It is also a matter of fact that for last 5 dates, the Applicant (Ranaut) has not been appearing before the Ld. 10th MM (Magistrate Court) on one pretext or the other."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had filed a plea before Justice Revati Mohite-Dere to quash the defamation suit initiated by Javed Akhtar. The actress wanted to quash the entire proceedings that included all the orders, summons issued to date on the ground that the same is a direct consequence of cognizance taken by the Magistrate. Opposing this plea, Javed Akhtar has submitted that neither orders of the Magistrate, including the issuance of process and warrant, required the High Court's interference. Despite all this, Kangana did not appear and challenged the order of issuing process by Magistrate Court before the Dindoshi Session Court. The Sessions Court had dismissed her plea in April.

It was after this that Kangana Ranaut approached the single bench of Justice Mohite-Dere. Advocate Jay Bharadwaj submitted Akhtar's affidavit on Monday to the court, which will now be hearing the plea on August 18.

