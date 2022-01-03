Javed Akhtar files plea seeking dismissal of defamation case against him over RSS-Taliban comment

Previously, lyricist Javed Akhtar came under massive attack from Shiv Sena and the VHP for his comments that appeared to equate the RSS and the other right-wing outfits with the Taliban, the militant group that has seized power in Afghanistan. Now, on Monday, December 3, Akhtar has applied to a court seeking dismissal of a defamation case filed against him for the same.

Claiming the case as ‘meritless and vexatious’, Akhtar alleged that the defamatory remarks were not specific towards RSS or its existing members. The legal representative of the acclaimed poet and lyricist, Jay Bhardwaj urged the court to reject the suit filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanekar. The application said, “In the present case, the goal of the plaintiff (Champanerkar) is achieved if the defendant (Akhtar) succumbs to fear, intimidation, mounting legal costs or simple exhaustion and abandons the criticism. Winning is not the intent of the plaintiff.”

It added, “At the outset, it is most respectfully submitted that the alleged defamatory remarks made by the defendant (Akhtar) are not specific either towards the RSS or the existing members of the RSS. The said remarks are extremely general in nature and are not related either to a specific person or to an identifiable class of persons. In cases where allegedly a class of people have been defamed, then the entire class as a whole may file a plaint.”

For those unaware, Akhtar previously told a news channel that the right-wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity. "The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the veteran lyricist said without naming the RSS. Now, the honourable court on Monday has asked Champanerkar to file a reply to Akhtar's application by February 10.

