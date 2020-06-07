Javed Akhtar gets felicitated with Richards Dawkins Award; Becomes the only Indian to win it

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win the Richards Dawkins Award.

Javed Akhtar has become the first Indian to have won the Richard Dawkins Award. The 75-year-old has been honoured with the prestigious award for critical thinking, scrutinising religious dogma, encouraging human progress, and humanist values. Javed Akhtar is also a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award and five National film awards. Being the first ever Indian to have received the Richards Dawkins Award, Javed Akhtar has made the entire film fraternity proud of his achievement.

Javed Akhtar is a celebrated poet, lyricist, and writer in the Indian cinema. He has often voiced his opinions over social issues such as CAA, Tablighi Jamaat, Islamophobia, etc and is one of the Indian celebrities to have been recognised for wearing his heart on his sleeve and expressing his views candidly. Javed Akhtar has become the first Indian to have won an award that is previously won by acclaimed artists such as Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens.

Besides being a top-notch writer, Javed Akhtar is also known for his philanthropic activities and fair viewpoints in subjects relating to public welfare. The Richards Dawkins Award is named after the world-renowned biologist and is presented to those who endorse secularism, rationalism and science, and Javed Akhtar truly fulfills the criteria for the same. The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 and now it has been moved to the Center.

Credits :Getty images

