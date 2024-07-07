Javed Akhtar gives a savage reply to troll who called him ‘son of gaddar’: 'Difficult to decide whether you’re ignorant or idiot'

Javed Akhtar has been serving in the showbiz with his craft for over five decades now. A headstrong man with opinions, the veteran lyricist doesn’t hesitate to call a spade, a spade. In one of his recent interactions with a troll on Twitter, Akhtar decided to give him a reply of his life when the user labelled him ‘son of gaddar.’

Why did a troll call Javed Akhtar ‘son of gaddar’?

It all started with a normal tweet that Javed Akhtar made on his account where he simply called himself a proud Indian citizen ‘till my last breath.’ He further joked about what commonality he and US President Joe Biden share and quoted, “Both of us have an exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA.”

An X user took to reply to him and attempted to shame the lyricist. He started by quoting that Akhtar’s father was a man instrumental in the formation of Pakistan for the purpose of having a nation just for Muslims.

He then accused Jan Nisar Akhtar of being a guise progressive writer living in India and dividing the nation on the lines of religion. The troll went on to the extent of calling Javed ‘son of gaddar’.

Javed Akhtar’s reply to a user who called him ‘son of gaddar’

In his response, the National Film Award winner reminded the user of his family history and detailed how since 1857 his family has been actively involved with the freedom movement and even went to jails and Kala paani. According to Akhtar, it was the same time, “When most probably your (troll’s) baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez Sarkar.”

Javed further found it difficult to decide whether the man was totally ignorant or a complete idiot.

Read his savage reply here:-

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar’s father Jan Nisar Akhtar, also a lyricist and poet was an active force of the Progressive Writers' Movement in pre-Partition British India. His mother Safiya Siraj-ul Haq was also a writer.

Akhtar’s great-great-grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was a freedom fighter and was a part of the 1857 rebellion against the rule of the British East India Company.

Khairabadi was sentenced to life imprisonment on the Andaman Islands where passed away in 1864.

